software, startups & open source — opinions included
- 2m Tech Is the Easy Part #256
- 2m The Day I Got Custom Table Legs #248
- 1m Not Everything is a Hustle #245
- 2m Why Engineers Shouldn’t Decide Your Cloud Strategy #243
- 4m Why French Tech Is Playing Not to Lose #240
- 3m From Failure to Focus #239
- 4m Not Just a Job, It’s a Ride #238
- 4m When Great Tech Isn’t Enough #237
- 5m When Nobody Wants Your Product #235
- 4m The $100,000 Mistake #233
- 5m Remote Work: Great, But Not Perfect #230
- 4m Reflecting on 2024 #229
- 4m The Engineer’s Dilemma: What We Did Right at Mergify #225
- 5m Why Stock Options are Terrible for Employees #222
- 4m Why You Need Product Engineers #221
- 4m Staying Competitive #218
- 3m Launching Byte Brigade #216
- 3m Solving Build vs Buy #215
- 5m The Biggest Mistake We Made Building Mergify: Navigating the Hiring Minefield #209
- 3m The Biggest Mistake We Made Building Mergify: Navigating the Payment System Nightmare #206