Mastering PostgreSQL

A few months ago, my friend Dimitri Fontaine and I discussed writing books and sharing our knowledge. If you do not know Dimitri yet, he is an old-time PostgreSQL Major Contributor – meaning he writes code for the PostgreSQL software itself!

I interviewed Dimitri a few years ago in The Hacker’s Guide to Python, where he shared his insight about writing proper Python application code with relational database management system.

All of this gave Dimitri the idea of writing his own book about PostgreSQL. And he released his book this week! If like me, you can’t wait to read it, just scroll down below and grab a package with a 15% discount.

To celebrate the event, I went ahead and decided to ask him a few questions.

Hey Dimitri! So what made you start writing this book in the first place?

Dimitri: As a PostgreSQL consultant, I’ve met with many developers for whom SQL just didn’t click. They then tend to consider SQL much as they would consider HTML: some string you need to build dynamically then send over to an external part of the system, either the browser or the database server.

As soon as you start on this path, SQL is more and more of a problem in your daily life and developer workflow. It doesn’t integrate well with the usual testing and continuous integration tools, not to mention it’s hard to review (as in code review) and hard to maintain.

At the end of the day, when using a relational database system, you have to

know your SQL.

As a developer, you need to be fluent in SQL and master window functions, common table expressions, recursive queries, time zone handling and advanced string and regexp processing functions, transaction behaviors and also how to build a query result set in JSON. And so much more.

For most developers, it’s a daunting task. Just too much to learn when they have so many other things to take care of. So many lines of code to write to implement that new product idea. Well, as Dijkstra put it, lines of code are “spent” on writing a new feature. When you master SQL, you spend much less of those lines of code.

So I wrote Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Development to teach SQL to developers. Focusing on real use cases and authentic data set, so that it’s easier to grasp all those advanced features. The book also addresses the tooling you need to integrate SQL as another programming language with a decent worfklow, from code review to unit testing, including regression testing and production debugging.

Who should read this book? What are the prerequisites to get the most of it?

Dimitri: The pre-requisites are quite easy to reach.

If you ever deployed an application that embeds SQL queries and talks to a

database server, you’re in the target audience, the book is for you.

If you’ve never used PostgreSQL before, reading Mastering PostgreSQL in Application Development may convince you to have a look at that awesome piece of technology. My bet is on you switching to PostgreSQL and finding it much better at helping you in your daily work and challenges.

Even if you’ve been using MySQL all your life, you will learn about standard SQL features and how to use them in a way that applies to more than just PostgreSQL, so the book is going to help you in your daily life.

What’s your next adventure now that this book is out?

Dimitri: There are more things that I want to do that a lifetime allows, and I am in the process of choosing what is going to be my next adventure. I feel so lucky to be able to have that problem to solve… and it still isn’t the easiest one for me.

What I can tell you is that I have much more PostgreSQL knowledge to share after having been using, promoting, and contributing to this database server technology for about 20 years now. So if that first book sells well, I will get back to filling empty pages and deliver more contents to help developers making the best of SQL, to help developers on their road to Mastering PostgreSQL!

Thanks Dimitri!

I’ve just read the book and found it fantastic. It contains tons of tips on how to use PostgreSQL correctly, and I discovered SQL features I had no clue about. The book uses real data that you can fetch and play with. It provides the data and a Docker container with everything included so you can edit the query yourself and try it out. There is no better way to learn things than to play with the examples that are included, in just a few clicks!

The book also features a few interviews with SQL experts from the PostgreSQL community and from the development community, which gives great insight about how to use the software.

Dimitri is offering 15% off for my readers during the next 48 hours for any of the edition of the book. Just use the PYTHON-LOVES-POSTGRESQL coupon code in any of the following package:

Mastering PostgreSQL – Enterprise Edition

$179 $152

with coupon code PYTHON-LOVES-POSTGRESQL

The Enterprise Edition includes:

The book in PDF, EPUB and MOBI formats.

Interviews from industry veterans who began building web application in the previous century. They’ve been there and have opinions to share about how to approach SQL.

The PostgreSQL database dump that you need to run the queries against, with a script to restore it easily. The database includes all the 12 datasets used in the book.

A Docker container image of an already loaded PostgreSQL database with the whole 12 datasets in 56 tables, and the 265 SQL queries each in their own .sql file and a Web-based application for easily running and editing the SQL queries.

Licence for you to share the book and the Docker set-up with up to 50 people, including you. That’s everything you need for your whole team to master SQL!

Buy the Enterprise Edition

Mastering PostgreSQL – Full Edition

$89 $75

with coupon code PYTHON-LOVES-POSTGRESQL

The Full Edition includes:

The book in PDF, EPUB and MOBI formats.

Interviews from industry veterans who began building web application in the previous century. They’ve been there and have opinions to share about how to approach SQL.

The PostgreSQL database dump that you need to run the queries against, with a script to restore it easily. The database includes all the 12 datasets used in the book.

Buy the Full Edition

Mastering PostgreSQL

$39 $33

with coupon code PYTHON-LOVES-POSTGRESQL

The Standard Edition includes:

The book in PDF, EPUB and MOBI formats.

Interviews from industry veterans who began building web application in the previous century. They’ve been there and have opinions to share about how to approach SQL.

Buy the book

If you have any question, feel free to reach Dimitri directly and he will be happy to reply. Or write in the comment section below!

And don’t worry: if the book is not what you expect it to be and has no value to you, then just say so and Dimitri will refund you, no questions asked.