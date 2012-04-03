mod_defensible 1.5 released

Apache 2.4 being out, I noticed that my good old mod defensible did not compile anymore.

The changes in the new Apache 2.4 API were small for its concern, so it was pretty easy to update this software to make it compile again.

Honestly, I’m not sure that this module is really used into the wild, but I still think that it can serve as a good prototype for doing other things so I like keeping it around. :-)

All this has been triggered by the Apache 2.4 arrival into Debian experimental. Therefore I’ve updated the mod_defensible package to use the new dh_apache2, and imported it into Git at the same time.