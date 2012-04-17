First release of PyMuninCli
Today I release a Python client library to query Munin servers.
I wrote it as part of some experiments I did a few weeks ago. I discovered there was no client library to query a Munin server. There’s PyMunin or python-munin which help developing Munin plugins, but nothing to access the munin-node and retrieve its data.
So I decided to write a quick and simple one, and it’s released under the name of PyMuninCli, providing the munin.client Python module.
