First release of PyMuninCli

Today I release a Python client library to query Munin servers.

I wrote it as part of some experiments I did a few weeks ago. I discovered there was no client library to query a Munin server. There’s PyMunin or python-munin which help developing Munin plugins, but nothing to access the munin-node and retrieve its data.

So I decided to write a quick and simple one, and it’s released under the name of PyMuninCli, providing the munin.client Python module.