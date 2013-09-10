OpenStack Ceilometer Havana-3 milestone released

Last week, the third and last milestone of the Havana development branch of Ceilometer has been released and is now available for testing and download. This means the end of the OpenStack Havana devel

Last week, the third and last milestone of the Havana development branch of Ceilometer has been released and is now available for testing and download. This means the end of the OpenStack Havana development time is coming, and that the features are now frozen.

New features

Eleven blueprints have been implemented as you can see on the release page. That’s one more than during Havana-2, but it’s less than was planned initially, though we had a pretty high score considering the size of our contributors team. I’m going to talk through some of them here, that are the most interesting for users.

Bug fixes

Fifty-six bugs were fixed, though most of them might not interest you so I won’t elaborate too much on that. Go read the list if you are curious.

Toward our final Havana release

With the feature freeze in place, we’re now focusing on fixing bugs and improving documentation. I’ll try to make sure we’ll get there without too much trouble for the 17th October 2013. Stay tuned!