OpenStack Ceilometer Havana-3 milestone released
Last week, the third and last milestone of the Havana development branch of Ceilometer has been released and is now available for testing and download. This means the end of the OpenStack Havana devel
Last week, the third and last milestone of the Havana development branch of Ceilometer has been released and is now available for testing and download. This means the end of the OpenStack Havana development time is coming, and that the features are now frozen.
New features
Eleven blueprints have been implemented as you can see on the release page. That’s one more than during Havana-2, but it’s less than was planned initially, though we had a pretty high score considering the size of our contributors team. I’m going to talk through some of them here, that are the most interesting for users.
-
Our favorite OPW intern Terri Yu implemented the long awaited GROUP BY API feature, that allows to group samples by fields before returning statistics.
-
Eoghan Glynn (Red Hat) continued his implementation of alarming features, and the audit API has been merged. A few blueprints related to alarming slipped and will be delayed for RC1, as they have been granted feature freeze exceptions:
logical combinations of alarms and alarm service partitioner.
-
With the help of Gordon Chung (IBM), I’ve worked on creating a middleware to meter API requests. This has been merged into Oslo and is handled by Ceilometer. Gordon added another middleware on top of it to add CADF support for audit.
-
Ceilometer agent compute gained his second inspector to poll for virtual machine, thanks to Alessandro Pilotti (Cloudbase) who implemented the Hyper-V inspector.
-
Ceilometer will be able to meter Neutron bandwidth thanks to eNovance folks that worked on bandwidth metering blueprint, both on Ceilometer and Neutron parts. This is also a long awaited feature.
-
Finally, Ceilometer will be shipped with yet another storage back-end, as Tong Li (IBM) implemented a DB2 driver.
Bug fixes
Fifty-six bugs were fixed, though most of them might not interest you so I won’t elaborate too much on that. Go read the list if you are curious.
Toward our final Havana release
With the feature freeze in place, we’re now focusing on fixing bugs and improving documentation. I’ll try to make sure we’ll get there without too much trouble for the 17th October 2013. Stay tuned!
Related posts
Gnocchi 4.3.0 released
This new release minor release of Gnocchi has been a bit longer than usual, but here it is!Read more →
Lessons from OpenStack Telemetry: Deflation
This post is the second and final episode of Lessons from OpenStack Telemetry. If you have missed the first post, you can read it here.Read more →