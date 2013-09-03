Announcing The Hacker's Guide to Python

I've been hacking on Python for a lot of years now, on various project. For the last two years, I've been heavily involved in OpenStack, which makes an heavy usage of Python.

Once you start working with a hundred of hackers, on several software and libraries representing more than half a million source lines of Python, things change. The scalability, testing and deployment problems inherent to a cloud platform meddle with everything in designing components.

During these two years working on OpenStack development, I’ve learned a lot on Python from astounding Python hackers. From general architecture and design principles to various tips and tricks of the language.

It seemed to me like a good opportunity to share what I learnt doing so with others so you can benefit from it in other projects. I’ve started working a book, entitled “The Hacker’s Guide to Python”, where I will try to share what I learnt while working with Python.

The book is still a work in progress at this stage, but if you’d like to get in touch and keep updated on its advancement, you can subscribe in the following form or from the book homepage.