OpenStack France meetup #2
I was at the OpenStack France meetup 2 yesterday evening.
This has been a wonderful evening, talking about OpenStack and all with around 30-40 people. I and Nick Barcet presented Ceilometer and have received some good feedbacks about it.
We should also thanks Nebula, who sponsored the evening, and Erwan Gallen since it was nicely organized, and free beers are always enjoyable.
