Inside Synaps, a CloudWatch-like implementation for OpenStack

A few days ago, Samsung released the source code of Synaps, an implementation of the Amazon Web Service CloudWatch API for OpenStack.

Being a developer on the Ceilometer project, I’ve been curious to look on this project and how it could overlap with Ceilometer or other projects like Heat.

What is CloudWatch?

CloudWatch is a monitoring system provided by Amazon on its Web Services platform to monitor services. This allows you get notifications and trigger an action on certain threshold.

For example, this can be used to scale your architecture by monitoring the number of requests you get on it and its general load by starting new servers.

Synaps

Synaps is written in around 7k lines of Python (with 28 % of which are comments), reuses at least one common module of OpenStack (openstack.common.cfg) and copy some modules from Nova. One thing that strikes me, is that there seems to be only a few unit tests compared to most OpenStack projects. Also, many parts of the code and documentation contains text written in korean, which won’t be very helpful for most people! :-) It uses some external technologies, like Storm, Cassandra to store its persistent data and Pandas to do data analysis.

The API server provides an EC2 compatible API only: no OpenStack specific API. This is probably not a bad thing for now, since I am not aware of any work in this direction. The API access directly the Cassandra back-end for read operation, but relies on RPC to do writes. This way, a set of daemon handles the write using the Storm part of Synaps and do data aggregation. The authentication only supports LDAP, but it should still be possible to add a driver for Keystone.

A Java and a Python SDK are provided to record metrics into Synaps, but

there’s not enough documentation for it to be useful.

Overlap with Heat

For now, there’s not a lot of overlap with Heat, because Heat does not implement completely the CloudWatch API. Heat actually still misses a lot of the CloudWatch functions. But as soon as it will implement the CloudWatch API completely, the overlap will be complete with Synaps in this regard.

One divergence point however, is that Heat uses RPC to access data from the storage back-end via its engine (the central daemon), whereas Synaps directly connects to Cassandra. Also, Heat relies on SQLAlchemy, like most OpenStack projects needing a database.

Overlap with Ceilometer

One of the goal of Ceilometer is to provide data probes and pollsters for all OpenStack components (Nova, Swift, Quantum…) whereas Synaps let the OpenStack users to put any kind of metric inside it, and therefore doesn’t provide anything for now.

But the storage of metrics is the main common point between Synaps and Ceilometer. Synaps chose only one technology, Cassandra, to store its metrics, whereas Ceilometer took care of building an abstraction layer for the storage engine. Ceilometer currently allows an operator to use SQL or MongoDB, but Cassandra could likely be added.

Data metric consolidation is done by Synaps. This makes sense, since Synaps don’t need to have the full data history to trigger alarms. On the opposite, Ceilometer needs to have a full history to allow things like billing, and don’t do any aggregation on data.

Also, in Synaps, the data analysis is done using Pandas. This means the data used are retrieved from the Cassandra back-end, and then transformed by Pandas inside Synaps in something else. It’s likely that in such a case, Synaps should use CQL to achieve that. Ceilometer manipulates the data near their storage: it means that the computation are done by back-end to be efficient (SQL, mapreduce…).

Conclusion

Considering Samsung open-sourced Synaps late in the development process, I don’t feel like they aimed to have it becoming a core component. This is always sad, because the effort put into this implementation are big and it would have probably little to add some abstraction layers to follow what other OpenStack projects do. But this takes time and energy, and it’s understandable that Samsung didn’t want to achieve this in a short time frame.

There’s a part of the code and architecture that overlaps with Ceilometer and Heat. Ceilometer is becoming a specialized point to store data metrics from any source: so it’s sad, but understandable, that Synaps did not tried to reuse it. Fortunately, Heat is working with Ceilometer to achieve exactly that. This means OpenStack would have only one metrics storage point, used for billing, for monitoring and alarming.

Therefore, I think Synaps is an implementation of CloudWatch that should be looked at as an inspiration for Heat and Ceilometer to build a better and more integrated solution!