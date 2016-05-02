OpenStack Summit Newton from a Telemetry point of view

It's again that time of the year, where we all fly out to a different country to chat about OpenStack and what we'll do during the next 6 months.

It’s again that time of the year, where we all fly out to a different country to chat about OpenStack and what we’ll do during the next 6 months. This time, it was in Austin, TX and we chatted about the new Newton release that will be out in October.

As the Project Team Leader for the Telemetry project, I set up and animated the week for our team. We had 9 discussion slots of 40 minutes assigned, but finally only used 8. We also, somehow, canceled the contributor team meet-up on the last day, as only a few of us developers were there and available.

We took a few notes in our Etherpads, but I think most of them were pretty sparse, as there was nothing really important we talked about. Actually, many topics were already discussed and covered 6 months ago in Tokyo during the previous summit. We just did not have time to implement everything we wanted, so talking over it again would not have been of a great help.

Reference architecture

Unfortunately, nor Gordon Chung nor the OpenStack Innovation Center had time to run the tests and benchmarks they wanted to run before the summit. We still discussed their plan to run tests and benchmark of the whole Telemetry suite (Ceilometer, Gnocchi & Aodh). They should run their tests for 3 weeks, no more, in a few weeks. The window to run tests being narrow, they want to be sure they are prepared, and will reach to us for help, ideas, and validation.

I’ve also requested them to, if possible, provide us some profiling (e.g. cProfile) data so we can have better knowledge of the area we can optimize.

Gnocchi, next steps

This session was particularly smooth since most people in the room were not up-to-date with Gnocchi 2.1. Some people expressed concerned about the InfluxDB driver removal, though they were not aware of the bugs it had, and that Gnocchi was actually performing better – so they may very likely be testing Gnocchi directly instead.

No particular fancy feature was requested, only a few bugs and ideas noted on Launchpad were discussed.

Enhancing Ceilometer polling

This session was not particularly productive, as everything was we wanted to discuss was already on the Etherpad from… Tokyo, 6 months ago. It turns out nobody had time to pursue this project, so we’ll see what happens. There’s definitely some work to do to pursue our goal of splitting the pipeline definition into smaller files.

Aodh roadmap & improvements

First, we decided to definitely kill the combination alarm in the future, in favor of the new composite alarms definition that we like better.

We should switch to OpenStackClient in the future for aodhclient. The OSC team indicated they are willing to provide a way to keep the “aodh” CLI command on its own, which is something that blocked us to move to OSC.

A bunch of people indicated that had support for alarms CRUD in the Horizon dashboard. They should work together with the Horizon team to complete what has been started in Horizon recently to add Aodh support.

Ceilometer splitting

A year ago, we decided to split Ceilometer and its alarm feature: Aodh was born. We did discuss doing it again 6 months ago, but nothing happened as we already had so many stuff on our plate.

As far as I’m concerned, I think it’s now time to split some Ceilometer functionality again, so I’m going to do that this time with the event part. Gordon found a name, and this new project will be named Panko.

Documentation

We have then discussed our documentation. Users present in the room were particularly happy with the Gnocchi policy that we apply since the beginning: no doc = no merge of your patch. The consensus is to move forward on this policy for all Telemetry projects, especially since it’s now clear that the documentation team is not going to help us more. Ildikó, our documentation

wizard, will take care of making some links between the official OpenStack documentation and our projects, avoid content duplication.

For this cycle, my personal plan is to document Aodh up to roughly 80 %, and then force that policy on newly implemented changes.

Events management

The event management part of Ceilometer and API (soon to be split in its own project as stated above) was discussed in this session. Nothing really exciting coming here, as nobody is willing to enhance it for now. Which, again, makes it a great candidate for splitting it out of Ceilometer.

Vitrage

The last session was dedicated to Vitrage, a root cause analysis tool built on OpenStack. The Vitrage team had a few features that they wanted to see in Aodh, so we discussed that at length. Notably, more support for sending notifications on events (alarm creation, deletion…) should be added in this next release.

Also, a new alarm type that would be entirely managed and triggered over HTTP would be very useful for external projects such as Vitrage. We’ll try to make that happen during this cycle too.

Talks

There were a few interesting talks about our telemetry projects during this summit, among other I highly recommend watching:

All of this should keep me and the team busy for the next cycle. If you have any question about what has been discussed or the future of our projects, don’t hesitate to leave a comment or ask us on the OpenStack development mailing list.