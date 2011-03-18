· 1 min read
Org contacts now part of org-contrib
Thanks to my recent promotion allowing me to commit directly in Org-mode, I've moved Org-contacts into the contrib directory of the Orgmode distribution.
Thanks to my recent promotion allowing me to commit directly in Org-mode, I’ve moved Org-contacts into the contrib directory of the Orgmode distribution.
Related posts
· 10 min read
The bad practice in FOSS projects management
During the OpenStack summit a few weeks ago, I had the chance to talk to some people about my experience on running open source projects. It turns out that after hanging out in communities and contribRead more →
· 1 min read
Gnus notifications
Today, I've merged my Gnus notifications module inside Gnus git repository. This way, it will be available for everybody in Emacs 24.2.Read more →