jd:/dev/blog_
· 1 min read

Org contacts now part of org-contrib

Thanks to my recent promotion allowing me to commit directly in Org-mode, I've moved Org-contacts into the contrib directory of the Orgmode distribution.

emacs

Thanks to my recent promotion allowing me to commit directly in Org-mode, I’ve moved Org-contacts into the contrib directory of the Orgmode distribution.

share:

Related posts

Gnus notifications
· 1 min read

Gnus notifications

Today, I've merged my Gnus notifications module inside Gnus git repository. This way, it will be available for everybody in Emacs 24.2.

Read more →