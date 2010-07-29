Porting D-Bus to XCB: story of a failure

Even if I recently stated I lost some of my faith in XCB, I still sometimes hack things to add support for it.

Even if I recently stated I lost some of my faith in XCB, I still sometimes hack things to add support for it.

These last days, I’ve worked on a D-Bus port from Xlib to XCB. The port was quite straight forward, since there’s only a little piece of D-Bus using X, which is dbus-launch .

I though D-Bus was a good candidate, since it’s part of the Freedesktop initiative. Therefore, I was expecting a warm welcome and some enthusiasm from a fellow project.

My contribution got one useful review, and a cold reply from Thiago Macieira (a KDE/Qt/Nokia developer):

No, sorry, I don’t agree..

I’ve just checked and my Solaris machine doesn’t have XCB.

Please do not remove the X11 code. You may add the XCB code, but you cannot remove the X11 code.

This is not really the kind of answer I expected, actually. I then reworked the code to please Thiago, and added some #ifdef to add XCB support to D-Bus, with a fallback to libx11 where XCB would not be available.

Havoc Pennington replied:

Given that libX11 now uses xcb as backend, I don’t understand the

value of porting to use libxcb directly when there isn’t an issue of

round trips or other stuff. It will just make #ifdef hell, while the

X11 API is an API that works on both xcb and non-xcb platforms.

Maybe people should be thinking about porting xcb to non-Linux

platforms? The X protocol should be the same on other UNiX, so xcb in

theory ought to work fine if you just compiled it on Solaris/BSD, same

as GTK or dbus or Qt would work fine.

The last part “Maybe people should be thinking about porting xcb to non-Linux platforms?” is still unclear to me, even though I asked Havoc to explain what he meant.

Finally, Thiago refused to merge the patch:

[…] thanks for the patch, but like Havoc I am unsure of the value. We can’t

drop the X11 codepaths now because too many systems exist without

XCB. Adding the XCB codepaths only made it more complex, even though you did a good job.

I can’t disagree with that conclusion: using both XCB and X11 make the code unreadable for little gain. That’s why I did replace libx11 by XCB directly in the first version of the patch. On the other hand, D-Bus people does not seems to really care about making their software evolve in the right direction, even if that requires users to upgrade their systems.

I think D-Bus using and depending on XCB would have been a good point to push adoption of XCB. Unfortunately, it seems you can’t even rely of projects of the same initiative (i.e. Freedesktop) to work together to make things a little bit better.

After 5 years of existence, XCB is still not so obvious to people, and making it adopt is going to be a challenge for the next years. The upside is that new X.org 7.6 will bring XCB with it, as part of the katamari.