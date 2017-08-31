Attending PyCon FR 2017

The French edition of the annual Python conference, PyCon FR, will happen in Toulouse from 21st to 24th September.

The French edition of the annual Python conference, PyCon FR, will happen in Toulouse from 21st to 24th September.

I skipped the last few PyCon FR, but this year I will be back with a one-hour long talk entitled “Scalable and distributed applications in Python”. It will take place on Saturday afternoon. I will lay out many topics that will be covered in the book I’m working on, Scaling Python!

The Thursday and Friday will be dedicated to development sprints. I will be there with my friend Mehdi running a session for Gnocchi! We’ll spend time teaching new contributors how to use it or how to send love and patches to the project. If you’re into Python and want to learn about timeseries management, it’s an excellent occasion to join us for some fun. 😎

To join the sprint and the conference, visit the PyCon FR website and register.