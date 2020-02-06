Attending FOSDEM 2020

This weekend, I've been lucky to attend again the FOSDEM conference, one of the largest open-source conference out there.

This weekend, I’ve been lucky to attend again the FOSDEM conference, one of the largest open-source conference out there.

I had a talk scheduled in the Python devroom on Saturday about building a production-ready profiling in Python. This was a good overview of the work I’ve been doing at Datadog for the last few months.

The video and slides are available below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The talk went well, attended by a few hundred people. I had a few interesting exchanges with people being interested and having some ideas about improvement.