Scaling Python released

I am proud to announce today the immediate release of Scaling Python, my second book about Python! It talks about the distribution and performance of applications written in Python, and how to build.

I am proud to announce today the immediate release of Scaling Python, my second book about Python! It talks about the distribution and performance of applications written in Python, and how to build them properly!

It took me a year to build this entirely new product around Python. It’s an exciting moment and I am sure it will enjoy many of my dear readers that are waiting for it for a while now!

I’ve been able to build this using my last three years of experience working on The Hacker’s Guide to Python – an amazing adventure.

Starting now, you can enjoy reading the book and learn a bit more about building distributed and scalable applications with Python. I really hope it’ll help you bring your Python-fu to a new level, and that it will help you build great projects!

Since this is first days of sale, you will enjoy a 15% discount on all packages for the next 48 hours!