startup-notification ported to XCB

Since Tuesday, I've begun to work on XCB portage of the startup-notification library.

x11

I’ve just completed the job, and send a bunch of patches to the XDG mailing list.

If the patches are merged, which I don’t doubt, I’ll be able to use this lib into awesome, which would be nice step to the Freedesktop standard compliance I like to make.

