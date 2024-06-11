The Biggest Mistake We Made Building Mergify: Navigating the Payment System Nightmare

In 2018, we embarked on an exciting journey with Mergify, our brainchild aimed at simplifying GitHub pull request workflows. One of the first crucial decisions we faced was choosing a payment processor. Stripe, with its developer-centric approach, seemed like the perfect fit. Within a few days, I had mastered the Stripe API and built the foundational billing system for Mergify. For a while, everything ran smoothly as we scaled our user base. However, we soon encountered a significant roadblock: handling VAT in Europe.

European VAT is notoriously complex, with countless edge cases that can quickly become a nightmare for any business. Invoicing internationally from France presented additional challenges, leading us to the conclusion that outsourcing our invoicing would be the best course of action.

The GitHub Marketplace Misstep

In 2019, the GitHub Marketplace appeared to be an attractive solution. It promised to streamline invoicing while exposing Mergify to a broader audience. Although GitHub took a 15% cut (later reduced to 5%), we were not focused on optimizing margins at that stage.

GitHub Marketplace

However, this decision turned out to be a colossal mistake.

Issues with payments began to surface almost immediately. Problems with GitHub’s payment system meant we often had to ask customers to contact GitHub support, creating a frustrating experience for them. Our inability to manage payments directly, such as retrying failed transactions, was a significant drawback. It became evident that while the GitHub Marketplace was a great tool for acquiring new customers, it was far from ideal for handling payments.

As a glaring example, if a GitHub customer switched from credit card billing to invoice, they would lose access to all marketplace apps, including Mergify. This could abruptly cut off our service, leading to dissatisfied customers and lost revenue. By 2020, we decided to completely transition away from the GitHub Marketplace for payments, migrating our customers back to Stripe. This move eliminated the invoicing problems caused by GitHub and allowed us to regain control over our billing process.

The Paddle Predicament

Despite our move back to Stripe, the VAT issue remained unresolved. In our quest for a better solution, we discovered Paddle, a platform that promised to handle VAT by becoming the merchant of record for our transactions. We quickly integrated Paddle into our system, hopeful it would be the solution we needed. Unfortunately, this decision soon proved to be another costly mistake.

Paddle

Paddle’s API was far less sophisticated than Stripe’s, and we found ourselves grappling with numerous limitations and workarounds to integrate our billing system. The added complexity and subpar user experience led us to conclude that Paddle was not the right fit for Mergify.

The Turning Point: Handling VAT Ourselves

Realizing that there was no perfect third-party solution, we decided to tackle the VAT problem head-on. In 2020, we took the plunge and developed our own VAT handling system using Stripe and Python. We detailed this process in a blog post sharing our approach and challenges.

Fortunately, Stripe was also working on solving the VAT issue. By the end of 2021, they released their comprehensive tax product, simplifying VAT and other tax processes. This allowed us to finally switch fully to Stripe, discarding our custom code in favor of their robust solution.

Lessons Learned

The most significant lesson from our journey is that payment processing is not a mere detail—it’s an integral part of the user experience. Even now, I spend several hours each month resolving payment issues, from credit card problems to ensuring invoices are correctly fed into various supplier systems. While automation can handle many aspects, the unique methods and systems of each customer often require personalized solutions.

Our experience underscores the importance of keeping things simple on your side and minimizing friction for your customers. Ensuring a smooth and reliable payment process is crucial for maintaining customer satisfaction and loyalty.

In hindsight, we should have approached the payment system with the same rigor and attention to detail as the rest of our product.

It’s a lesson we learned the hard way, but one that has ultimately strengthened Mergify and our commitment to providing the best possible service for our users.