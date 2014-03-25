The Hacker's Guide to Python released!
And done! It took me just 8 months to do this entire book project around Python. From the first day I started writing to today, where I finally publish and sell – almost entirely – myself this book. I
And done! It took me just 8 months to do this entire book project around Python. From the first day I started writing to today, where I finally publish and sell – almost entirely – myself this book. I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved so far, as this was something totally new to me.
Doing all of that has been a great adventure, and I’ll promise I’ll write something about that later on. A making of.
For now, you can enjoy reading the book and learn a bit more about Python. I really hope it’ll help you bring your Python-fu to a new level, and help you build great projects!
Go check it out, and since this is first day of sale, enjoy 20% off by using the offer code THGTP20.
Related posts
Serious Python released!
Today I'm glad to announce that my new book, Serious Python, has been released. However, you wonder… what is Serious Python? Well, Serious Python is the the new name of The Hacker's Guide to PythonRead more →
Scaling Python released
I am proud to announce today the immediate release of Scaling Python, my second book about Python! It talks about the distribution and performance of applications written in Python, and how to build.Read more →