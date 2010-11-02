Transparent GIF support in Emacs 24
Last week, I wrote a couple of patches to add support for transparency when Emacs is displaying GIF images.
Until now, it was displaying the color used to define transparency in the file data. Now it displays the image correctly by using the frame color as the transparency color, like it’s done for other image formats.
The patches have not been merged yet, but will probably be soon.
