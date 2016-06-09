jd:
/dev/blog
_
~/blog
~/about
~/podcasts
software, startups & open source — opinions included
⌘K
~/blog
~/about
~/podcasts
all tags
~/tags/
awesome
RSS
Jun 09, 2016
10m
The bad practice in FOSS projects management
#130
Feb 06, 2016
1m
FOSDEM 2016, recap
#121
Feb 24, 2012
1m
Ten years as a Debian developer
#58
Sep 22, 2009
1m
Various news: what happend during summer
#13
Apr 15, 2009
6m
Taking the other direction
#10
Feb 11, 2009
2m
OpenOffice is better as a pager than as a text processor
#9
~/search>
ESC
↑
↓
navigate
↵
open
esc
close