Gnocchi independence

Three years have passed since Gnocchi started. After being incubated inside OpenStack, the project is now going independent.

Three years have passed since I started working on Gnocchi. It’s amazing to gaze at the path we wandered on.

During all this time, Gnocchi has been “incubated” inside OpenStack. It has been created there and it grew with the rest of the ecosystem. But Gnocchi (developers) always stuck to some strange principles: autonomy and independence from the other OpenStack projects. This actually made the project a bit unpopular sometimes inside OpenStack, being stamped as some kind of rebel.

I’ve spent the last years asserting that each project inside OpenStack should seek towards living its own life. It is a key success for any open source project to be able to be used in any context, not only the one it has been built for. Having to use large bundles of projects together is not a good user story. I wish OpenStack will be a set of more autonomous building blocks.

One of the most used project by people not using an entire OpenStack installation has been Swift. That was possible because Swift always tried to be autonomous and to not depend on any other service. It is able to leverage external services but it can also work without any. And I feel that Swift is the most successful project if you measure that success by being used by people having zero knowledge about OpenStack.

With the move toward the Big Tent, it struck me that the OpenStack Foundation will end up as some sort of an Apache Foundation. And I am pretty sure nobody forces you to use the Apache HTTP server if you want to use e.g. Lucene or HBase.

Being part of OpenStack for Gnocchi has been a great advantage at the beginning of the project. The infrastructure provided is awesome. The support we had from the community was great. The Gerrit workflow suited us well.

But unfortunately, now that the project is getting more and more mature, many of the requirements of being an OpenStack project has become a real burden. The various processes forced by OpenStack is hurting the development pace. The contribution workflow based around Gerrit and Launchpad is too complicated for most external contributors and therefore prevents new users to participate to the development.

Worse, the bad image or reputation that OpenStack carries in certain situation or communities is preventing Gnocchi to be evaluated and, maybe, used.

I think that many of those negative aspects are finally taken into account by the OpenStack Technical Committee, as can be seen in the proposed vision of 2 years from now for OpenStack.

Better late than never.

So after spending a lot of time weighing the pros and the cons, we, Gnocchi

contributors, finally decided to move Gnocchi out of OpenStack.

We started to move the project to a brand new Gnocchi organization on GitHub. At the time of this writing, only the main gnocchi repository is missing and should be moved soon after the OpenStack Summit happening next week.

We also used that opportunity to make usage of the new Gnocchi logo, courtesy of my friend Thierry Ung!

We’ll see how everything will turn out and if the project will gain more traction, as we hope. This will not change the consumption of Gnocchi made by projects such as Ceilometer. and the project aims to remain a good friend of OpenStack. 😀