New job, new blog

It has been a while since I blogged but I've been very busy, with my new job and this new blog! New job! I quitted my job last September, and found another one that I started in October. I'm now the

It has been a while since I blogged but I’ve been very busy, with my new job and this new blog!

New job!

I quitted my job last September, and found another one that I started in October. I’m now the lead developer of eNovance Labs, where I work on the OpenStack project. So far, this allowed me to contribute heavily to the Debian packaging of OpenStack.

New blog!

In the meantime, I took some time to redesign my personal homepage and this blog, which is now using Hyde, the Python equivalent of Jekyll, which is in Ruby. Since I dislike Ruby (sorry), I preferred to use a Python based generator, and I admit Hyde is really cool.

Since I really suck at Web design, this one is obviously based on Twitter’s bootstrap