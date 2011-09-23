· 1 min read
OAuth 2.0 for Emacs
This week, I've finished my OAuth 2.0 client implementation for GNU Emacs.
I have imported it into GNU ELPA so Emacs 24 users will be soon able to install it using the new Emacs packaging system.
OAuth 2.0 can be used to access, among others, Google APIs or the Facebook Graph API.
