Podcast.__init__: Gnocchi, a Time Series Database for your Metrics
A few weeks ago, Tobias Macey contacted me as he wanted to talk about Gnocchi, the time series database I've been working on for the last few years. It was a great opportunity to talk about the proje
It was a great opportunity to talk about the project, so I jumped on it! We talk about how Gnocchi came to life, how we built its architecture, the challenges we met, what kind of trade-off we made, etc.
You can list to this episode here.
