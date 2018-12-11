Podcast.__init__: Gnocchi, a Time Series Database for your Metrics

A few weeks ago, Tobias Macey contacted me as he wanted to talk about Gnocchi, the time series database I've been working on for the last few years. It was a great opportunity to talk about the proje

A few weeks ago, Tobias Macey contacted me as he wanted to talk about Gnocchi, the time series database I’ve been working on for the last few years.

It was a great opportunity to talk about the project, so I jumped on it! We talk about how Gnocchi came to life, how we built its architecture, the challenges we met, what kind of trade-off we made, etc.

You can list to this episode here.