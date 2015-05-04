The Hacker's Guide to Python, 2nd edition!
A year passed since the first release of The Hacker's Guide to Python in March 2014. A few hundreds copies have been distributed so far, and the feedback is wonderful!
I already wrote extensively about the making of that book last year, and I cannot emphasize enough how this adventure has been amazing so far. That’s why I decided a few months ago to update the guide and add some new content.
So let’s talk about what’s new in this second edition of the book!
First, I obviously fixed a few things. I had some reports about small mistakes and typos which I applied as I received them. Not a lot fortunately, but it’s still better to have fewer errors in a book, right?
Then, I updated some of the content. Things changed since I wrote the first chapters of that guide 18 months ago. Therefore I had to rewrite some of the sections and take into account new software or libraries that were released.
At last, I decided to enhance the book with one more interview. I’ve requested my fellow OpenStack developer Joshua Harlow, who is leading a few interesting Python projects, to join the long list of interviewees in the book. I hope you’ll enjoy it!
If you didn’t get the book yet, go check it out and use the coupon THGTP2LAUNCH to get 20% off during the next 48 hours!
