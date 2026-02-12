Archive
261 posts since 2007
2026 6 posts
- 6m How Entire Works Under the Hood #261
- 4m Agent-Written Code Needs More Than Git #260
- 3m So I Will Never Write Code Again #259
- 3m The Pre-AI Timestamp #258
- 3m AI Won’t Kill Juniors. It Will Expose Seniors. #257
- 2m Tech Is the Easy Part #256
2025 27 posts
- 3m GitHub Actions Pricing: The Platform Reality Check #255
- 4m The Future Is Being Built Elsewhere #254
- 4m AI feels like 1999 all over again #253
- 3m 42 Lessons at 42 #252
- 2m Building Features One Prompt at a Time #251
- 2m The Em Dash Is Dead #250
- 3m The Synthetic Wave Is Already Here #249
- 2m The Day I Got Custom Table Legs #248
- 3m The Problem with OKRs Isn’t OKRs #247
- 1m AI Is a Human Interface Nightmare #246
- 1m Not Everything is a Hustle #245
- 2m Why We Still Care About Quality #244
- 2m Why Engineers Shouldn’t Decide Your Cloud Strategy #243
- 2m Marc Chagall Never Painted That #242
- 3m Security Starts Where Convenience Ends #241
- 4m Why French Tech Is Playing Not to Lose #240
- 3m From Failure to Focus #239
- 4m Not Just a Job, It’s a Ride #238
- 4m When Great Tech Isn’t Enough #237
- 2m “It’s Complicated” Is Not an Excuse #236
- 5m When Nobody Wants Your Product #235
- 3m The Hidden Cost of Badly Typed Python Wrappers #234
- 4m The $100,000 Mistake #233
- 3m SaaS Pricing is Hard #232
- 5m Why We Left Heroku #231
- 5m Remote Work: Great, But Not Perfect #230
- 4m Reflecting on 2024 #229
2024 26 posts
- 4m The Collapse of Social Platforms #228
- 4m Aligning Project Management with Company's Values #227
- 4m SaaS and Work-based Pricing #226
- 4m The Engineer’s Dilemma: What We Did Right at Mergify #225
- 3m There's (almost) no GitLab #224
- 3m What's going on with Dependabot? #223
- 5m Why Stock Options are Terrible for Employees #222
- 4m Why You Need Product Engineers #221
- 5m How To Test Your API Integration #220
- 3m Is GitHub the Future or Becoming Obsolete? #219
- 4m Staying Competitive #218
- 6m How to Be a Great Software Engineer #217
- 3m Launching Byte Brigade #216
- 3m Solving Build vs Buy #215
- 4m Connecting the Dots with AI #214
- 3m Reflecting on the Journey of "Nom d'un Pipeline !" #213
- 3m The Challenges of Merge Queues #212
- 4m Navigating SQL Migrations with Confidence: Introducing sql-compare #211
- 3m A Journey of Embracing Linters #210
- 5m The Biggest Mistake We Made Building Mergify: Navigating the Hiring Minefield #209
- 3m Discovering the Tech Community in Toulouse: A Three-Year Journey #208
- 5m A Decade of Writing Books and Selling 25,000 Copies #207
- 3m The Biggest Mistake We Made Building Mergify: Navigating the Payment System Nightmare #206
- 2m Sponsoring Conferences #205
- 5m Attending Conferences #204
- 2m I used to write #203
2021 1 posts
- 3m Debugging C code on macOS #202
2020 7 posts
- 2m I am a Software Engineer and I am in Charge #201
- 1m Interview: The Performance of Python #200
- 1m Being in Charge #199
- 5m One year of Mergify #198
- 1m Attending FOSDEM 2020 #197
- 3m Python Logging with Datadog #196
- 4m Atomic lock-free counters in Python #195
2019 14 posts
- 2m Properly managing your .gitignore file #194
- 5m Finding definitions from a source file and a line number in Python #193
- 12m Sending Emails in Python — Tutorial with Code Examples #192
- 4m Python and fast HTTP clients #191
- 5m Dependencies Handling in Python #190
- 2m The Art of PostgreSQL is out! #189
- 3m Handling multipart/form-data natively in Python #188
- 2m Advanced Functional Programming in Python: lambda #187
- 6m An Introduction to Functional Programming with Python #186
- 3m Writing Your Own Filtering DSL in Python #185
- 8m Python + Memcached: Efficient Caching in Distributed Applications #184
- 4m How to Log Properly in Python #183
- 1m Serious Python released! #182
- 7m Why You Should Care That Your SQL DDL is Transactional #181
2018 21 posts
- 1m Podcast.__init__: Gnocchi, a Time Series Database for your Metrics #180
- 4m A multi-value syntax tree filtering in Python #179
- 4m The Best flake8 Extensions for your Python Project #178
- 2m More GitHub workflow automation #177
- 5m Code Style Checks in Python #176
- 5m High-Performance in Python with Zero-Copy and the Buffer Protocol #175
- 1m Gnocchi 4.3.0 released #174
- 6m Starting your first Python project #173
- 2m How I stopped merging broken code #172
- 2m Stop merging your pull requests manually #171
- 5m A simple filtering syntax tree in Python #170
- 2m Correct HTTP scheme in WSGI with Cloudflare #169
- 5m Lessons from OpenStack Telemetry: Deflation #168
- 6m Lessons from OpenStack Telemetry: Incubation #167
- 4m Is Python a Good Choice for Entreprise Projects? #166
- 3m Gnocchi engine optimization #165
- 2m On blog migration #164
- 9m Scaling a polling Python application with tooz #163
- 4m Scaling a polling Python application with asyncio #162
- 1m Gnocchi 4.2 release #161
- 4m Scaling a polling Python application with parallelism #160
2017 22 posts
- 3m A safe GitHub workflow with Pastamaker #159
- 1m Scaling Python released #158
- 3m Scaling Python: the interviewees #157
- 6m Mastering PostgreSQL #156
- 2m Gnocchi 4.1 is out #155
- 8m My interview with Cool Python Codes #154
- 6m Gnocchi 4 performance #153
- 1m Attending PyCon FR 2017 #152
- 4m Gnocchi or Prometheus? #151
- 2m Using Gnocchi with Docker #150
- 4m Easy Python logging with daiquiri #149
- 2m Gnocchi 4 is out #148
- 2m Sending GitHub pull-request from your shell #147
- 4m OpenStack Summit Boston 2017 recap #146
- 2m Gnocchi independence #145
- 3m Python never gives up: the tenacity library #144
- 4m Scalable metrics storage: Gnocchi on Amazon Web Services #143
- 6m Sending your collectd metrics to Gnocchi #142
- 1m FOSDEM 2017, recap #141
- 2m Gnocchi 3.1 unleashed #140
- 1m Scaling Python is on its way #139
- 3m Packaging Python software with pbr #138
2016 17 posts
- 3m Attending OpenStack Summit Ocata #137
- 10m Running an open source and upstream oriented team in agile mode #136
- 2m Gnocchi 3.0 release #135
- 2m AsciiDoc book toolchain released #134
- 6m From decimal to timestamp with MySQL #133
- 2m A retrospective of the OpenStack Telemetry project Newton cycle #132
- 7m The definitive guide to Python exceptions #131
- 10m The bad practice in FOSS projects management #130
- 1m Gnocchi talk at the Paris Monitoring Meetup #6 #129
- 1m The Hacker's Guide to Python 3rd edition is out #128
- 5m OpenStack Summit Newton from a Telemetry point of view #127
- 1m Gnocchi 2.1 release #126
- 4m Pifpaf, or how to run any daemon briefly #125
- 4m The OpenStack Schizophrenia #124
- 2m Gnocchi 2.0 release #123
- 4m Timeseries storage and data compression #122
- 1m FOSDEM 2016, recap #121
2015 17 posts
- 6m Profiling Python using cProfile: a concrete case #120
- 2m Gnocchi 1.3.0 release #119
- 4m OpenStack Summit Mitaka from a Telemetry point of view #118
- 8m Benchmarking Gnocchi for fun & profit #117
- 1m Gnocchi talk at OpenStack Paris Meetup #16 #116
- 10m My interview in le Journal du Hacker #115
- 2m Visualize your OpenStack cloud: Gnocchi & Grafana #114
- 5m Data validation in Python with voluptuous #113
- 1m Reading LWN.net with Pocket #112
- 5m Ceilometer, Gnocchi & Aodh: Liberty progress #111
- 4m Timezones and Python #110
- 4m Get back up and try again: retrying in Python #109
- 3m OpenStack Summit Liberty from a Ceilometer & Gnocchi point of view #108
- 5m My interview about software tests and Python #107
- 1m The Hacker's Guide to Python, 2nd edition! #106
- 8m Gnocchi 1.0: storing metrics and resources at scale #105
- 6m Hacking Python AST: checking methods declaration #104
2014 10 posts
- 3m Distributed group management and locking in Python with tooz #103
- 7m Python bad practice, a concrete case #102
- 1m Tracking OpenStack contributions in GitHub #101
- 10m OpenStack Ceilometer and the Gnocchi experiment #100
- 4m OpenStack Design Summit Juno, from a Ceilometer point of view #99
- 8m Making of The Hacker's Guide to Python #98
- 3m Doing A/B testing with Apache httpd #97
- 1m The Hacker's Guide to Python released! #96
- 1m OpenStack Ceilometer Icehouse-2 milestone released #95
- 5m Databases integration testing strategies with Python #94
2013 18 posts
- 4m OpenStack Design Summit Icehouse, from a Ceilometer point of view #93
- 5m Python 3.4 single dispatch, a step into generic functions #92
- 2m OpenStack Ceilometer Havana-3 milestone released #91
- 1m Announcing The Hacker's Guide to Python #90
- 7m The definitive guide on how to use static, class or abstract methods in Python #89
- 1m OpenStack Ceilometer Havana-2 milestone released #88
- 2m OpenStack meets Lisp: cl-openstack-client #87
- 2m OpenStack Ceilometer Havana-1 milestone released #86
- 5m Rant about Github pull-request workflow implementation #85
- 2m OpenStack Design Summit Havana, from a Ceilometer point of view #84
- 2m Hy, Lisp in Python #83
- 1m Announcing Climate, the OpenStack capacity leasing project #82
- 1m Ceilometer bug squash day #2 #81
- 1m OpenStack Ceilometer and Heat projects graduated #80
- 2m Cloud tools for Debian #79
- 6m Extending Swift with middleware: example with ClamAV #78
- 3m Overriding cl-json object encoding #77
- 3m Integrating cl-irc and cl-async #76
2012 19 posts
- 1m Ceilometer bug squash day #1 #75
- 2m Logitech Unifying devices support in UPower #74
- 1m OpenStack France meetup #2 #73
- 3m Inside Synaps, a CloudWatch-like implementation for OpenStack #72
- 2m Ceilometer 0.1 released #71
- 1m Gnus notifications #70
- 2m Sony Vaio Z Debian Linux support #69
- 1m Ceilometer, the OpenStack metering project #68
- 1m Emacs configuration published #67
- 1m ERC notifications #66
- 10m Logitech K750 keyboard and Unifying Receiver Linux support #65
- 1m Making the jump: working freelance #64
- 1m How to make Twitter's Bootstrap tabs bookmarkable #63
- 8m OpenStack Swift eventual consistency analysis & bottlenecks #62
- 1m First release of PyMuninCli #61
- 1m mod_defensible 1.5 released #60
- 2m xpyb 1.3 released #59
- 1m Ten years as a Debian developer #58
- 2m Google Calendar notifications using pynotify #57
2011 16 posts
- 1m Using GTK+ stock icons with pynotify #56
- 1m My OpenStack work #55
- 1m New job, new blog #54
- 1m Google Contacts for Emacs #53
- 1m OAuth 2.0 for Emacs #52
- 1m Quitting my job #51
- 1m Python sets comparisons #50
- 6m Why not Lua #49
- 1m Lua workshop at Fabelier/tmplab #48
- 1m Using advanced filter with mod_authnz_ldap #47
- 1m Org contacts now part of org-contrib #46
- 2m My latest contributions to the Emacs' world #45
- 1m Announcing Org-contacts #44
- 1m Naquadah theme for Emacs #43
- 1m OrgCamp Paris 2011 review #42
- 1m Code fontification with Gnus and Org-mode #41
2010 24 posts
- 3m Color contrast correction #40
- 1m Elisp color manipulation routines #39
- 1m Org-mode and holidays #38
- 1m Google Maps for Emacs: moving, caching and home #37
- 1m Icon category support in Org-mode #36
- 1m Transparent GIF support in Emacs 24 #35
- 1m No more dashes in Emacs 24 mode-line #34
- 1m Enhancing Emacs mouse avoidance #33
- 1m Why notmuch is not much good #32
- 1m Gnus and Gravatar support #31
- 2m Gnus news is good news! #30
- 1m Emacs, Org, whatever the weather! #29
- 1m Emacs and OfflineIMAP #28
- 1m Emacs, Google Maps and BBDB #27
- 1m Update on rainbow-mode #26
- 2m Porting D-Bus to XCB: story of a failure #25
- 1m M-x google-maps #24
- 1m Announcing rainbow-mode #23
- 1m Desktop notification support for Emacs #22
- 2m Announcing erc-track-score #21
- 9m Thoughts and rambling on the X protocol #20
- 2m Making startup-notification XCB native #19
- 1m Announcing muse-blog #18
- 1m Entering the Emacs world #17
2009 9 posts
- 1m Python cairo and XCB support #16
- 3m Teething troubles #15
- 1m Courier to Dovecot migration #14
- 1m Various news: what happend during summer #13
- 2m TODO list management #12
- 1m Upgrading to dovecot 1.2: hello Sieve! #11
- 6m Taking the other direction #10
- 2m OpenOffice is better as a pager than as a text processor #9
- 1m startup-notification ported to XCB #8
2008 5 posts
- 4m Rants about Lua #7
- 1m Security bug found in Imlib2 #6
- 1m The eggtray problem #5
- 1m Unexpected VARMon new release #4
- 1m ATL1E support in Linux 2.6.26-1 #3
2007 2 posts
- 1m EWMH and XRandR #2
- 1m Kicking out Web spammers with DNSBL #1